'90s Child Star Jon Paul Steuer Died of Suicide: Report

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 10:42 AM

Five months after child star Jon Paul Steuer's death, fans are learning more about the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing. 

The 33-year-old actor's death was ruled a suicide, according to a report from The Blast citing Portland police. According to the website, officials said Steuer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

His death was first confirmed in early January, though the cause was not made public at the time. 

Meanwhile, the actor's band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. issued a statement announcing his passing and honoring their dear friend. 

"It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer," the band's post read. "The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did."

Jon Paul Steuer, Star Trek

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

"He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet," the group continued. "We've lost our singer, but far, far more than that we've lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny...we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 - January 1, 2018."

Before his foray into music, Steuer gained early fame as Alexander Rozhenko on Star Trek: The Next Generation at 6 years old and went on to star in Little Giants before landing a recurring role on Grace Under Fire

By the time he was 12, he had stopped acting. At the time of his death, he was operating a vegan restaurant, Harvest at the Bindery, in Portland. Following the star's passing, the restaurant announced its plan to close permanently. 

Our thoughts go out to Steuer's loved ones during this time. 

