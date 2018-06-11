Is This Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring? See the Singer's New Piece of Bling

Getty Images
Would you look at that ring?!
Shortly after news broke that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are in fact engaged, pop culture lovers began hoping to receive any and all details about the surprise proposal.
While the happy couple isn't sharing any big details just yet, fans can't help but notice the new ring Ariana was sporting on that finger just a couple of weeks ago.
Rewind to June 2 when Ariana took to the stage at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. As she performed her biggest hits in front of thousands of fans, photographers spotted the Grammy nominee with a new piece of jewelry. Hmmmm.
"Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit," Pete wrote on Instagram Stories with four heart eyes emoji's after watching his leading lady perform live via the livestream.
Ariana also sported a ring while celebrating her mom Joan's birthday party this weekend. She even shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram Stories.
Pete and Ariana's love story has quickly grabbed the attention of pop culture fans in recent weeks. Whether getting flirty on social media or wearing matching outfits on date night, the chemistry between the two has been undeniable.
"i love u sm," Ariana cryptically shared on Twitter Monday afternoon after the engagement news broke. "ok bye."
Ariana and Pete have known each other since at least 2016 when she appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host. They didn't turn their friendship into something more until they were both single.
While the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer remains focused on releasing her album later this summer, love is certainly in the air for the 24-year-old.
"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source previously told E! News. "They're having a good time."