Surprise! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 1:32 PM

When you know, you know!

Less than a month after E! News learned that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were seeing each other, multiple outlets report that the pair is now engaged. 

"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," says a source close to the couple."

In just a few short weeks, fans couldn't help but sense the love and chemistry between the pop music superstar and Saturday Night Live comedian.

Pete recently debuted two tattoos that paid tribute to Ariana. In addition, the pair has been sharing flirty, heartfelt comments on Instagram. And yes, Ariana was also spotted wearing a brand-new piece of bling at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert earlier this month in Los Angeles.

While the exact day of the proposal remains unclear for now, Pete had lots of nice things to say about his leading lady during an appearance at a Hollywood improv club last week.

"The first thing he responded with when they asked about Ariana was 'it's pretty dope huh?' And that's when he started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky," an audience member shared with E! News. "He said he's gonna 'ride this one out!' After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing."

Ariana and Pete have known each other since at least 2016 when she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. They didn't turn their friendship into something more until they were both single. 

"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source previously told E! News. "They're having a good time."

As of now, plans for a wedding don't seem to be on the agenda in the immediate future. Instead, Ariana has a new album being released later this summer.

Congratulations to the happy couple!  

Us Weekly was first to report the news.

