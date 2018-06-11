Rose McGowan Says Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Had a "Free Relationship"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 12:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rose McGowan is speaking out following the death of Anthony Bourdain.

In an open letter, the Citizen Rose activist talks about the acclaimed chef's suicide as well as his relationship with girlfriend Asia Argento. McGowan and close pal Argento are both activists who have made claims against Harvey Weinstein, accusations which Bourdain supported on social media prior to his passing. In Oct. 2017, the New York Times published a story about Weinstein's years of alleged misconduct. In response to the article, Weinstein denied the claims, with his attorney Charles J. Harder telling E! News that the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

McGowan addresses her letter to "fellow humans," and begins by telling readers that Argento is sitting across from her.

"Sitting across from me is the remarkable human and brave survivor, Asia Argento, who has been through more than most could stand, and yet stand she does," the letter reads. "She stood up to her monster rapist and now she has to stand up to yet another monster, suicide. The suicide of her beloved lover and ally, Anthony Bourdain."

Read

Asia Argento Mourns the Death of Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain After Suicide

Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, CITIZEN ROSE 104

E!

McGowan goes on to talk about the couple's relationship and their chemistry.

"When Anthony met Asia, it was instant chemistry. They laughed, they loved and he was her rock during the hardships of this last year," the letter reads.

"Anthony and Asia had a free relationship, they loved without borders of traditional relationships, and they established the parameters of their relationship early on," McGowan later states. "Asia is a free bird, and so was Anthony. Was. Such a terrible word to write. I've heard from many that the past two years they were together were some of his happiest and that should give us all solace."

Read

Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Breaks Her Silence on His Death With Heartbreaking Message About Their Daughter

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on Friday, June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Argento took to Twitter that same day to mourn the death of her beloved boyfriend.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rose McGowan , Anthony Bourdain , Apple News , Top Stories , Death , Couples
Latest News
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Mental Health: "Secrets Make You Sick"

Neil Patrick Harris & Rachel Bloom's Awkward Tonys Exchange

IHOP

Mystery of IHOP's Name Change to IHOb Is Solved! The B Stands For Burgers

ESC: Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Shares This Skin-Care Step With Her Dog Tati

TV Scoop Awards

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for Best Comedy and Best Drama

ESC: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Loves This Eye Liner so Much, She Doesn't Want to Shower

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Play at Polo Match

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.