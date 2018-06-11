TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for Best Comedy and Best Drama

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 12:00 PM

TV Scoop Awards

Fox, NBC, Starz

Welcome one and all to day one of the 2018 TV Scoop Awards!

While there will be polls upon polls upon polls to vote in over the next few weeks, we're starting with a big one: Best Comedy and Best Drama. Which shows were your favorites of the past year? It's up to you to tell us! 

You can vote from now until all polls close on Friday, June 29, and whichever comedy and whichever drama have the most votes will win. It's that simple! We promise! 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Last year, Netflix's Sense8 was named top drama, while CBS' The Big Bang Theory won best comedy. Both are nominated again, but whether they keep their titles is up to you. 

You can check out the full list of last year's winners in our gallery, and don't forget to vote! You can vote as many times as you want for as many competitors as you want, and we'll be launching new categories each day. Tomorrow, be here at noon PT for the drama acting category! 

Now get to voting...

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Comedy, Drama
Vote for the best comedy:
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Vote for the best drama:
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%

All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT. 

