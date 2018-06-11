Avicii Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Avicii

INFphoto.com

Avicii has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in Stockholm.

On Sunday, nightclub owner Jesse Waits shared a picture of the program from the service. The program listed the Swedish DJ's birth name, Tim Bergling, as well as the years of his life.

In addition to posting a photo of the program, Waits shared several photos of the two friends together along with a heart emoji.

In May, Avicii's rep confirmed there would be a private funeral for the artist. 

News of DJ's death broke on April 20. According to his rep, he was found dead in Muscat, Oman. He was 28 years old. While the cause of death was not reported, Avicii's family later released a statement that implied he had died from apparent suicide.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," part of the statement read. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most—music.. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Avicii

Instagram

Before his death, Avicii released a number of popular hits, including "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother." He also received two Grammy nominations for his songs "Levels" and "Sunshine."

He announced his retirement from touring in 2016 after experiencing a series of health issues. From 2012 to 2014, he had pancreatitis, issues with his gallbladder and a "ruptured" appendix. He also experienced stress and anxiety.

The decision to retire seemed to be a positive one for Avicii.

"I just feel happy. I feel free at this point. Like I have my private life back and focusing on myself for the first time in a long time," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "This was obviously the hardest decision of my life so far. But so far it has paid off tremendously in terms of well-being for me. I'm happier than I have been in a very, very long time. Stress-free more than I have been in a very long time. I can't say I'm never going to have a show again. I just don't think I'm going to go back to the touring life."

Still, he didn't remain completely out of the spotlight. In 2017, he debuted the EP Avīci (01), which was nominated for a Billboard Music Award in the Top Dance/Electronic Album category.

Several celebrities and artists paid tribute to the artist on social media and at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards after his death.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Avicii , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Loves This Eye Liner so Much, She Doesn't Want to Shower

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Play at Polo Match

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas Takes Priyanka Chopra to His Cousin's Wedding

Kylie Jenner Deletes All Photos of Stormi's Face on Instagram

Nicki Minaj, Future, Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future Announce Joint NickiHndrxx Tour Dates

Shawn Mendes, Nervous

Lilliya Scarlett Gets Handsy With Shawn Mendes in "Nervous" Video

Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Suicide

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.