America's Got Talent Winner Neal Boyd Dead at 42

by Jess Cohen & Holly Passalaqua | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 9:16 AM

Neal E. Boyd

Neal Boyd has passed away at the age of 42.

The opera singer, who won season three of America's Got Talent, passed away on Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. Scott County Coroner confirms to E! News that Boyd died at his mother's home at 6:26 p.m. Sunday. She went in and found him unresponsive. EMS arrived, performed their test and pronounced him deceased.

Boyd had been seeing numerous doctors. He was in heart failure, kidney failure, and had liver disease. Ponder Funeral Home confirms to E! News that they received Boyd's body and he has been cremated. No information on services has been released at this time.

After news of Boyd's death broke on Monday, Piers Morgan took to Twitter to react to his passing.

"Very sad to hear that Neal Boyd, Season 3 winner of ⁦@AGT⁩, has died at 42 from heart failure. Lovely guy with a wonderful voice. RIP," he tweeted.

Following his AGT win in 2008, Boyd released an album, My American Dream, in 2009.

