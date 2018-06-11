Kylie Jenner Deletes All Photos of Stormi Webster's Face on Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 7:34 AM
Kylie Jenner has deleted all photos of Stormi Webster's face from Instagram.
Fans noticed the reality star removed pictures of her 4-month-old daughter on Sunday. The makeup mogul shared a new selfie showing off her freckles while Stormi's face remained hidden from view.
"I spy with my little eye...," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.
When an Instagram user noted Kylie had "cut her baby out" of the photo, the new mom replied, "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."
Kylie didn't go into detail about her reasoning behind the decision. The move may have surprised fans considering Kylie posted a picture of her holding her daughter in a Gucci baby carrier just last week. This photo, along with a few other shots in which Stormi's face is hidden, are still on Instagram.
Then again, Kylie has kept certain aspects of motherhood private before. Fans will recall she remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy until after her daughter's birth. She then opened up about her pregnancy journey in an 11-minute video.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote on Instagram shortly after the birth. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how."
Kylie has also opened up about balancing social media and privacy before. In 2015, she tweeted, "my reality is.. I only show people what I want them to see. No one knows what goes on in my day to day but me & who I share my moments with."
Want to look back on some of Stormi's cutest photos? Check out the gallery.
