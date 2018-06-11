Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Breaks Her Silence on His Death With Heartbreaking Message About Their Daughter

In the wake of Anthony Bourdain's tragic death, his ex-wife Ottavia Busia has addressed his passing with a message about their beloved daughter.

The couple of nine years, who went their separate ways by 2016, shared an only child, 11-year-old daughter Ariane Bourdain. The exes remained amicable after their split with Bourdain telling People in 2016, "My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years...There's no drama here. We get along really, really well and it's not a big lifestyle change happening here."

Their amity was apparent in Busia's message to him early Monday on social media, particularly as co-parents to their daughter.

"Our little girl had her concert today," Busia wrote to her late ex on Instagram along with a photo of Ariane at a microphone. "She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her."

"I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are," she concluded the caption.