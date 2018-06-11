Matt Bomer Brings His Son Kit Halls to the 2018 Tony Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 4:30 AM
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Matt Bomer had the "best date ever" at the 2018 Tony Awards.
Before the Boys in the Band actor took the stage at Radio City Music Hall with co-stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, he spent some quality time with an "amazing guy"—his 13-year-old son Kit Halls. Matt enjoyed an "early Father's Day" by having lunch with Kit at Cafe Clover in the West Village; the father-son duo snapped a selfie, which Matt later shared on his Instagram account. Hours later, they suited up for the biggest night on Broadway.
Matt posed for pictures on the red carpet with his son, as well as with his husband, Simon Halls, and his co-stars. Sharing a photo with Kit on Instagram, he wrote, "Best date ever! (Sorry Simon!) thank you @thetonyawards for a perfect night as always and for such a great memory."
See more stars who brought their kids on the red carpet over the years:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Boys in the Band star brings his eldest son to the 2018 Tony Awards.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
There was no place like home at Amazon's Lost in Oz premiere where The Sopranos' alum and Fast and Furious star attended with their little ones.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Double take! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was spotted at the premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in Hollywood.
Article continues below
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The Westworld star's mini-me son joined him for the 2017 SAG Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The whole fam joined Daddy Ryan for his Walk of Fame Star ceremony—which also served as his kids' red carpet debut.
The multitalented star always escorts his gorgeous daughter to red carpet events, and the pair looked amazing at the 2014 Grammys.
Article continues below
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
The comedian's daughter looked so excited to be on the red carpet with mom at the 2014 SAG Awards.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
It was a family affair at the 2014 Golden Globes as Miss Golden Globe walked the red carpet with her two famous parents.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
The 30 Rock star's supermodel daughter stole the show on the 2013 Emmys red carpet.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
The Blink-182 drummer's three adorable children were his mini dates for the 2013 Grammys.
Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
The Scandal star was all smiles for the 44th NAACP Image Awards, probably because he attended with his daughter.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The U2 frontman and his daughter attended Vanity Fair's 2013 Oscars party arm in arm.
Article continues below
Rick Rowell/ABC
The rocker had the perfect accessory for the 2010 Oscars.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The mother-daughter duo opted to be each other's dates for the 2010 Emmys.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
The Departed actor had the best date at the 2007 Golden Globes in his daughter, who was also Miss Golden Globe.
Article continues below
AP Photo/Amy Sancetta
The Oscar winner celebrated the 2007 Academy Awarsds with her look-alike daughter in 2007.
Meanwhile, Bomer's Boys in the Band ends its limited run Aug. 12 at the Booth Theatre.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?