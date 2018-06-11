Watch a Glee Alum Crush It on America's Got Talent

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 6:00 AM
You may or may not know who Noah Guthrie is right now, but after this week's America's Got Talent, you're going to want to know who he is.
In a clip exclusive to E! news, the singer and Glee alum takes the stage to perform some Rihanna and it is good. We may not yet get to see if Guthrie makes it, but we'd be shocked if he doesn't just based on the faces he gets from judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Heidi Klum, and the backstage reaction from host Tyra Banks.
"That is talent. Talent talent talent!" she says.
Guthrie appeared in the final season of Fox's Glee as Roderick Meeks, a student at McKinley High and one of the first members of the new New Directions. Perhaps he'll be the next member of the America's Got Talent winner's club!
America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)
