2018 Tonys Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Give a Shout Out to the Losers in Opening Number

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 6:16 PM
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
This one's for the losers!
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who are co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards, opened up the rip-roaring show with a hilarious piano duet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The two played side by side and it certainly seemed like it was a sweet song—until the original musical number revealed it was a tribute to all the Tony Award losers of the past—just like them! That's right, the talented singers admitted while they'd both been nominated, neither has ever never actually won a Tony Award.
But they were in pretty good company!
The hosts with the most went on to reference beloved musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, Into the Woods and Chicago, none of which ever actually won Best Musical.
At the end of their cheeky number, the two were joined by the ensemble members from every Tony nominated musical. The group then sang to the star-studded crowd, "Theater is filled with bad-asses — this one’s for you!"
The Tonys official Twitter tweeted, "The opening number definitely had that signature @sarabareilles vibe—because she wrote it! Certainly not a loser in our book, unless you mean Legendary Outstanding Splendid Epic and Radiant. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?