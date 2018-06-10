Inside Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Shopping Date

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 5:21 PM
She's back in the City of Angels and back to a possible new beau!
Ahead of Kanye West's magical birthday bash on Saturday night, Kendall Jenner has returned to Los Angeles and made sure to hang with her rumored new boyfriend Ben Simmons during the day.
An eyewitness tells E! News, "Kendall spent the day with Ben Simmons. They went shopping together at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. They were inside for about an hour. Kendall helped Ben look in the men's department and she stood with him at the register as he made his purchase."
The lookyloo added, "She picked up some stuff and he went along with her down to the women's section. They were cute together and casual. They walked with their shoulders touching and were smiling and laughing."
After shopping the source says the two went back to Ben's house where Kendall parked her Range Rover in the driveway. The duo was met by a pal of Ben and "Kendall seemed very comfortable and laid back."
After the friend dropped by, Kendall stayed for a bit but left shortly after.
Last month, E! News learned that the 22-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 21-year-old Australian NBA player, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, formed a "close friendship" and have been hanging out recently.
On May 30, Jenner and Simmons hung out with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Bookerand Jenner's friends Jordyn Woods and Kaia Gerber, as well as another one of Gerber's girlfriends, and at the L.A. restaurant The Nice Guy and later at the nightclub Hyde.
"Devin and Ben are friends and thought it would be fun for all of them to go out while they were in town," a source told E! News at the time. "The group started at The Nice Guy for dinner and drinks and then decided to continue the night to Hyde. They were in the back and tried to be low-key. "Kendall was definitely in party mode and was in a really good mood. She seemed super happy. She wanted to show Ben a good time, and wanted to take him out on the town."
"At Hyde, they all were at a table and stayed until after the club closed," the source said. "Everyone was drinking and having a great time. They were dancing and sitting on top of the table's booth, talking."
"Kendall was hesitant to get media attention about her and Ben hanging out," another source told E! News. "Kendall doesn't want anything serious but is definitely enjoying her time with Ben right now."
Neither have commented on the relationship.
