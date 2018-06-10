Tony Awards 2018: Full List of Winners

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on Sunday co-hosted the 2018 Tony Awards, which honor the best of the Broadway stage.

Productions that opened during the 2017-2018 Broadway season on or before April 26 were eligible for nominations.

Check out a full list of winners:

Best Play

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel