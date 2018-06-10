David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Show PDA at Fashion Show After Divorce Rumors

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were all smiles and showed some PDA as they attended the private Kent & Curwen spring/summer 2019 capsule collection fashion show and lunch in London on Sunday, marking their first public joint appearance since divorce rumors surfaced two days prior.

The soccer star, who has a branded collection with the group, and the fashion designer and Spice Girls member, who share four children, had denied the split reports.

Victoria posted on Instagram a photo of her sitting beside British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and designer Kim Jones while David puts his arms around the group, with his right hand resting on her shoulder and her holding onto him.

"So proud of @davidbeckham @daniel.kearns @kentandcurwen X beautiful collection x kisses @edward_enninful @mrkimjones VB," Victoria wrote.

David posted the same photo on his Instagram Stories feed.