Vince Vaughn Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

UPDATE: Vince Vaughn has been charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence after he was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach earlier this summer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News.

If convicted as charged, the actor faces up to 360 days in county jail. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

—————

Vince Vaughn was arrested early on Sunday in the Los Angeles area for allegedly drunk driving and resisting arrest.

The 48-year-old Swingers and Wedding Crashers star was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint after midnight and taken into custody by Manhattan Beach police for driving under the influence, police said in a statement to E! News. He was booked into jail around 4 a.m. and also charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, a police official told CNN.

An unidentified male passengers was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication, the official said.

Vaughn's bail was set at $5,000. Both he and his passenger were later released from custody. The actor's mug shot was later released.