Vince Vaughn Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 1:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vince Vaughn Mug Shot, Mugshot

Manhattan Beach Police Department

UPDATEVince Vaughn has been charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence after he was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach earlier this summer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News.

If convicted as charged, the actor faces up to 360 days in county jail. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning. 

—————

Vince Vaughn was arrested early on Sunday in the Los Angeles area for allegedly drunk driving and resisting arrest.

The 48-year-old Swingers and Wedding Crashers star was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint after midnight and taken into custody by Manhattan Beach police for driving under the influence, police said in a statement to E! News. He was booked into jail around 4 a.m. and also charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, a police official told CNN.

An unidentified male passengers was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication, the official said.

Vaughn's bail was set at $5,000. Both he and his passenger were later released from custody. The actor's mug shot was later released.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Vince Vaughn

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Vaughn has not commented on the arrest.

He is due in court in September, police records show.

(Originally published Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 1:33 p.m. PST)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Vince Vaughn , DUI , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Donald Trump, Omarosa

Omarosa Manigault Newman Reveals Her Guess for Who Wrote the Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed

Amanda Stanton, Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest

Bachelor in Paradise

The Shadiest Bachelor Nation Comments About Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Ends With 2 Engaged Couples and They're Talking Babies, Weddings and More

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

BIP's Grocery Store Joe to Compete on Dancing With the Stars

AshLee Frazier

The Bachelor's AshLee Frazier Gives Birth to Baby Girl Navy

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Honored During Hometown Vigil 4 Days After Rapper's Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.