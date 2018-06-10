Josh Duhamel Steps Out With Eiza González After Rumors: Inside Their Date Night

Josh Duhamel and Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzálezwere recently photographed together for the first time, on what appeared to be a dinner date, following months of romance rumors.

The two had first sparked speculating they were dating in February, about five months after the actor and Fergieannounced they had split after eight years of marriage. Duhamel, 45, and González, 28, have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

They were photographed outside the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills on Friday. González wore a red pantsuit with a black top. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the two had dinner there and then left in Duhamel's truck.