Jackson Odell From The Goldbergs Dead at Age 20

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 10:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Goldbergs star Jackson Odell has died at age 20.

The actor and singer-songwriter, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, a Los Angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson told E! News. The cause of his death has not been determined, pending an autopsy.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday," the star's family said in a statement on his Twitter page. "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

"We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately," they said. "We will not be making any more statements."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

In addition to The Goldbergs, Odell also had roles on shows such as Private Practice, iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and The Fosters, and also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer with Heather Graham.

Odell recently performed on comedian Josh Wolf's Twitch TV show Controlled Chaos.

Odell had posted several videos of him singing covers of songs by popular artists on YouTube over the years. He also penned original songs and contributed several to the soundtrack for the 2018 film Forever My Girl, including "Wings of an Angel," made famous by American Idol alum and country star Lauren Alaina.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mac Miller

Mac Miller Honored During Hometown Vigil 4 Days After Rapper's Death

Casey Affleck Break's His Silence on Casey Affleck Breaks His Silence on Ben's Rehab TreatmentBen's Rehab Treatment

2018 Emmys: A-List Fashion Predictions

Zoe Kravitz Applies YSL Mascara in a Moving Car!

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Nicole Kidman Explores "Regret" and "Shame" in Destroyer

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

How Karlie Kloss Follows Her "Moral Compass" in Engagement to Josh Kushner—Despite the Connections to Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's Secretly on Social Media After Years of Avoiding It

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.