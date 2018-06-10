Teresa Giudice Wows at Bodybuilding Competition: How She Got in the "Best Shape of Her Life"

Teresa Giudice wowed fans when she debuted a ripped physique in a glittering bikini at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday.

A source told E! News exclusively that she placed third out of eight in the competition, her first bodybuilding contest.

"Teresa has been training since December and doing it five to six times a week," the source said. "She's also drastically changed her diet. She was looking for a new way to challenge herself and now she's in the best shape of her life."

Giudice had documented her fitness journey on Instagram but made no mention of her plan to compete in a bodybuilding competition.

And it may not be her last.

"She loves the way she looks and feels and may compete again in the future," the source said.