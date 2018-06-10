EXCLUSIVE!

Teresa Giudice Wows at Bodybuilding Competition: How She Got in the "Best Shape of Her Life"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Teresa Giudice, NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice wowed fans when she debuted a ripped physique in a glittering bikini at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday.

A source told E! News exclusively that she placed third out of eight in the competition, her first bodybuilding contest.

"Teresa has been training since December and doing it five to six times a week," the source said. "She's also drastically changed her diet. She was looking for a new way to challenge herself and now she's in the best shape of her life."

Giudice had documented her fitness journey on Instagram but made no mention of her plan to compete in a bodybuilding competition.

And it may not be her last.

"She loves the way she looks and feels and may compete again in the future," the source said.

Teresa Giudice, NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

After the competition, Giudice celebrated by having a Mexican food meal.

Teresa Giudice, Post-Bodybuilding Competition, Diet, Fitness

Instagram

On Sunday morning, she was back at the gym and eating grapefruit.

Teresa Giudice, Post-Bodybuilding Competition, Diet, Fitness

Instagram

Teresa Giudice, Post-Bodybuilding Competition, Diet, Fitness

Instagram

Teresa Giudice, Post-Bodybuilding Competition, Diet, Fitness

Instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga—Giudice's brother and sister-in-law, and Dolores and Frank Catania, had cheered her on at the competition.

Her trainer, Tara Zito, posted an Instagram a photo from backstage, writing, "Show time Saturday! So proud of @teresagiudice for stepping on stage today for her first time ever in the bikini division! Looks like she is going to take home a top 3 placing!!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Fitness , Diet And Fitness , Bikinis , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eminem, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Eminem Fans Scared by Gunshot Sound Effects at His Bonnaroo Show

Kanye West, 41st Birthday Party

Inside Kanye West's 41st Birthday Party: It's Magic!

Next Food Network Star, Guy Fieri, Melissa d'Arabian, Aaron McCargo Jr.

Food Network Star Winners: Where Are Your Favorite Chefs Now?

Shopping: Pride Month

Wear Your Pride on Your Sleeve (and Hat and Legs) With These 14 Out and Proud Finds

Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow, In goop Health Summit

Meg Ryan Opens Up on Being Labeled ''America's Sweetheart'' and Quitting Acting

Teresa Giudice, NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships

Teresa Giudice Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body at Her First Bodybuilding Competition

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Grand On the Run II Tour Entrance Will Blow Your Mind

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.