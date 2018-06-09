Teresa Giudice Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body at Her First Bodybuilding Competition

She's a reality star, a cookbook author and...a bodybuilder?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice competed in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday at Shawnee High Schoolin Medford, New Jersey on Saturday. The mom of four flashed her toned and tanned flesh in a purple halter bikini.

This is her first-ever bodybuilding competition. She placed third out of eight.

"Teresa has been training since December and doing it five to six times a week," a source told E! News exclusively. "She's also drastically changed her diet. She was looking for a new way to challenge herself and now she's in the best shape of her life. She loves the way she looks and feels and may compete again in the future.

The reality star has kept quiet on her social media about the contest. She's been dedicated to posting on Instagram about her fitness journey recently, but has posted nothing about the competition.

Her trainer Tara Zito posted an Instagram photo from backstage.

Tara wrote, "Show time Saturday! So proud of @teresagiudice for stepping on stage today for her first time ever in the bikini division! Looks like she is going to take home a top 3 placing!!"