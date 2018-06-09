Teresa Giudice Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body at Her First Bodybuilding Competition

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
She's a reality star, a cookbook author and...a bodybuilder?
Teresa Giudice showed off her rock-hard form when she competed in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday at Shawnee High Schoolin Medford, New Jersey. This is her first-ever bodybuilding competiton.
The mom of four flashed her toned and tanned flesh in a purple halter bikini.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has kept quiet on her social media about the competition. She's been dedicated to posting on Instagram about her fitness journey recently, but has posted nothing about the competition.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
The food writer and reality star couldn't help but smile when she gave the audience a cheeky view of her backside.
Several RHONJ castmembers, including Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga and Dolores and Frank Catania, cheered her on.
The decision to be in the competition is reportedly for an upcoming episode of her Bravo show, reports Us Weekly.
Following her 11-month stint in prison back in 2015, the Jersey girl has been dedicated to her health.
Teresa went to prison after she and her husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud in 2014. Joe is still serving his 41-month sentence.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!