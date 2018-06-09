Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella McDermott's 10th Birthday

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 4:35 PM

She's growing up!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's oldest daughter Stella McDermott has turned double digits.

Spelling hit up Instagram on Saturday to gush over her 10-year-old, posting a photo of the birthday girl and her brother, along with rose gold balloons in the shape of a one and a zero.

The actress and reality star wrote, "I can’t believe my baby girl hit double digits today! Stella Doreen McDermott aka Buggy is 10 today... . She is a crafter, a baker, and an amazing writer... a total triple threat! . A true renaissance tween. I admire you so much baby girl. You inspire me every single day!"

She added, "Follow her at @stylishslimebystella and give her a birthday shoutout! She would [heart emoji] it! . #slimetween #10today #doubledigits #DIYDiva #roségoldforlife #tweening #stelladoreen #buggy."

It looks like Stella is quite the entrepreneur—she's got her own Instagram that sells Stylish Slime by Stella.

In addition to posing for pics, the family of seven dined out for a birthday breakfast, feasting on a plethora of pancakes from The Nook.

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Stella McDermott, birthday, Tori Spelling, Instagram

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Stella McDermott, birthday, Tori Spelling, Instagram

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Finn McDermott, Tori Spelling, Instagram

Tori Spelling/Instagram

The Stellabration comes at a difficult time for the family. According to Page Six, Tori and Dean were just put on the list of California’s 500 top tax delinquents released by the state, allegedly owing the Golden State $282,655.

Despite the circumstances, Tori has been known to make sure to celebrate the good times on social media.

In March, Tori appeared to be in good spirits while wishing her youngest son Beau a happy 1st birthday.

It was the first time that the mom of five had posted since cops were called to her and Dean's home on two separate occasions earlier that week.

At the time, E! News learned that police were called to the couple's home twice on Feb. 28 and March 1. According to the watch commander at the Topanga Community Police Station, officers first responded to a call on Feb. 28 evening after someone reported a possible break-in, but it was not a break-in. 

As the commander confirmed to E! News, police responded to the house again around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The commander could not confirm who made the calls nor the nature of the calls. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

Emmy Awards 2018: By The Numbers

