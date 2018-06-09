Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella McDermott's 10th Birthday

She's growing up!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's oldest daughter Stella McDermott has turned double digits.

Spelling hit up Instagram on Saturday to gush over her 10-year-old, posting a photo of the birthday girl and her brother, along with rose gold balloons in the shape of a one and a zero.

The actress and reality star wrote, "I can’t believe my baby girl hit double digits today! Stella Doreen McDermott aka Buggy is 10 today... . She is a crafter, a baker, and an amazing writer... a total triple threat! . A true renaissance tween. I admire you so much baby girl. You inspire me every single day!"

She added, "Follow her at @stylishslimebystella and give her a birthday shoutout! She would [heart emoji] it! . #slimetween #10today #doubledigits #DIYDiva #roségoldforlife #tweening #stelladoreen #buggy."

It looks like Stella is quite the entrepreneur—she's got her own Instagram that sells Stylish Slime by Stella.

In addition to posing for pics, the family of seven dined out for a birthday breakfast, feasting on a plethora of pancakes from The Nook.