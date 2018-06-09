Kate Middleton Catches Princess Charlotte as She Falls on Buckingham Palace Balcony

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 2:14 PM

Kate Middleton's got those mama instincts!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their two eldest children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, joined other royal family members on a Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday to watch the Trooping the Colour parade, a belated 92nd birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II.

At one point, Charlotte accidentally slipped and fell off a step she had been standing on, prompting Kate to rush to catch her. The child then became upset and her mother picked her up and comforted her.

Mom and daughter matched in blue outfits; Kate wore a pale blue squareneck Alexander McQueen dress and a matching Juliette Botterill hat, while Charlotte sported a blue and white smocked floral dress with a Peter Pan collar.

Photos

Royal Family at Trooping the Colour 2018

Princess Charlotte, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Trooping the Colour

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Trooping the Colour

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

George, meanwhile, was playfully silenced by their cousin Savannah Phillips as they stood to sing the British national anthem.

Also in attendance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their first joint public appearance since just after their May 19 royal wedding.

