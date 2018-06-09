Kim Kardashian Cuddles Her 3 Kids in Bed: ''Welcome to the Good Life''

"Welcome to the good life," Kim Kardashian.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Saturday quoted the lyric from husband Kanye West's 2007 single "Good Life" in a caption of an Instagram photo showing her cuddling in bed with their three children—daughter North West, who will turn 5 next week, son Saint West, 2, and daughter Chicago West, who was born almost five months ago via surrogate.

Kim posted the photo a day after Kanye's 41st birthday. She and the elder kids presented the rapper with a chocolate-frosted birthday cake with rainbow sprinkles, which North and Saint helped bake.