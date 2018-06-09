Prince George Gets Silenced by His Cousin at 2018 Trooping the Colour Event

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 9:51 AM

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George

Prince George second cousin Savannah Phillips showed him who's boss at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth IIs birthday celebration parade on Saturday.

At the 2018 Trooping the Colour event, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, 4, and William's cousin Peter Phillips' eldest daughter, 7, appeared with their families, including the queen, on a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the festivities.

As the music for the British national anthem "God Save the Queen" began to play, Savannah jokingly silenced him by placing her hand over George's mouth. A photo of the two went viral.

George stood near his his sister Princess Charlotte, 3, and their parents. The queen, who celebrated her actual 92nd birthday in April, stood on the other side of the balcony with her son Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of CornwallPrince Harry and new wife Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.

This marked Harry and Meghan's first joint appearance together since they attended a birthday event for his dad Charles three days after their wedding.

