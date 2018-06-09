Prince George Gets Silenced by His Cousin at 2018 Trooping the Colour Event

Karwai Tang/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 9:51 AM
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George second cousin Savannah Phillips showed him who's boss at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth IIs birthday celebration parade on Saturday.
At the 2018 Trooping the Colour event, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, 4, and William's cousin Peter Phillips' eldest daughter, 7, appeared with their families, including the queen, on a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the festivities.
As the music for the British national anthem "God Save the Queen" began to play, Savannah jokingly silenced him by placing her hand over George's mouth. A photo of the two went viral.
George stood near his his sister Princess Charlotte, 3, and their parents. The queen, who celebrated her actual 92nd birthday in April, stood on the other side of the balcony with her son Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and new wife Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.
This marked Harry and Meghan's first joint appearance together since they attended a birthday event for his dad Charles three days after their wedding.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?