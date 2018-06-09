Meghan Markle Shows Skin in Chic Pink Outfit in Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut

Prince Harry's new wife Meghan Markle was pretty in pink and appeared to break royal protocol again with her outfit at her first Trooping the Colour parade, where she made her Buckingham Palace debut.

At the annual event, a belated birthday celebrating for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 92 in April, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a blush, off-the-shoulder, buttoned Carolina Herrera skirt suit, paired with a Philip Treacy hat. Members of the royal family typically cover their shoulders at royal events.

"Meghan looked very much regally appropriate for such an important royal event," Amanda Dishaw of Meghan's Mirror told E! News. "Wearing a chic pink bespoke Carolina Herrera skirt suit, she still managed to have exposed shoulders that were an unexpected touch when compared to the royal women looks of the past—a subtle nod to her style looks of the past with a widely exposed boatneck that exposed clavicles never seen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace before! We loved that she was still very much Meghan while also still embracing her role as the Duchess of Sussex."

"Meghan's new role in the Royal Family is one that she's carving out for herself - and seeing her skirt some of the unspoken rules of royal fashion (such as baring shoulders and clavicles) on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is just one of the ways she's figuring out how to blend her personal style with the role in which she now occupies," Dishaw said. "It's definitely understood that there would not have been any looks today that would have been too far past the line, as Meghan was gathered with the entirety of Harry's family, but we can't think of another time when so much skin was on display at such a formal event. Meghan just chose to show skin in such a way that was still classic and elegant."

Meghan paired the look with Birks jewelry, which Dishaw said was "obviously now looking to be Meghan's jeweler of choice" and which were "a nice nod to her Canadian "roots" (whilst not being Canadian) while also still including more diamonds as befitting her new status."

Meghan also had her hair styled in a bouncy blowout.

"We also loved how her flowing hair was down in majestic curls and we can't ignore the huge smile on her face," Dishaw said.

The duchess has often broken royal protocol by wearing her hair in a messy bun at royal events. She also showcased a similar hairstyle at her and Harry's wedding and showed some skin with a Givenchy wedding dress that had a bateau neckline.