Saturday Savings: Madelaine Petsch's Weekend-Ready Track Pants Are 50% Off

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 8:29 AM

Madelaine Petsch's athleisure style is weekend wardrobe goals.

While the Riverdale star admits that she and her character Cheryl Blossom have similar taste, her off-set style is much more relaxed.

"But, I'm more into comfort, like casual comfort," she told E! News host Sibley Scoles

Thus, in honor of her capsule collection with eyewear brand Privé Revaux, Madelaine was able to create a look that showed her ultra-cool, laid back style. To pair with The Street sunglasses, the star chose a black crop top, white track pants from LF the Brand and Balenciaga Speed Mid Sneakers—a chic look for a casual day.  

Best Dressed of the Week: Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and More

With the exception of the glasses, which retail for $30, recreating her look doesn't come cheap. 

Good news: Her track pants, made by the streetwear brand that models like Taylor Hill and influencers like Corrine Olympios wear, are on sale now.

Love looking good and being comfortable? Get the actress' style by shopping the sales below!

 

LF the Brand

Madelaine's Pants: White Track Pant With LF Tape, Was $228, Now $114

Puma

Fusion Trackpants, Was $50, Now $23

MARKUS LUPFER

Daria Striped Embellished Jersey Track Pants, Was $315, Now $158

Adidas

Adibreak Pant, Was $80, Now $56

Abercrombie & Fitch

Womens Logo Joggers, Was $58, Now $35

Fashion Nova

Track Star Set, Was $50, Now $40

RELATED ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner Is Putting Colored Denim Back on Top

RELATED ARTICLE: Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour Style Features the Best Designers in Fashion

