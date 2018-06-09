Saturday Savings: Madelaine Petsch's Weekend-Ready Track Pants Are 50% Off

Courtesy Privé Revaux
by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 8:29 AM
Courtesy Privé Revaux
Madelaine Petsch's athleisure style is weekend wardrobe goals.
While the Riverdale star admits that she and her character Cheryl Blossom have similar taste, her off-set style is much more relaxed.
"But, I'm more into comfort, like casual comfort," she told E! News host Sibley Scoles.
Thus, in honor of her capsule collection with eyewear brand Privé Reveaux, Madelaine was able to create a look that showed her ultra-cool, laid back style. To pair with The Street sunglasses, the star chose a black crop top, white track pants from LF the Brand and Balenciaga Speed Mid Sneakers—a chic look for a casual day.
With the exception of the glasses, which retail for $30, recreating her look doesn't come cheap.
Good news: Her track pants, made by the streetwear brand that models like Taylor Hill and influencers like Corrine Olympios wear, are on sale now.
Love looking good and being comfortable? Get the actress' style by shopping the sales below!
Madelaine's Pants: White Track Pant With LF Tape, Was $228, Now $114
Fusion Trackpants, Was $50, Now $23
Daria Striped Embellished Jersey Track Pants, Was $315, Now $158
Article continues below
Adibreak Pant, Was $80, Now $56
Womens Logo Joggers, Was $58, Now $35
Track Star Set, Was $50, Now $40
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner Is Putting Colored Denim Back on Top
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?