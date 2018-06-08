Cardi B and Offset Are "Grandparents" After Couple's Dog Gives Birth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 4:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset! The couple's dog just gave birth, officially making them "grandparents" to the adorable puppies.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who's currently expecting her first child with Offset, shared a video of the adorable pups on Friday, and couldn't help but gush over the new members of their family.

"Hey everybody! So somebody was so thirsty to be a mom that she couldn't wait," Cardi told her Instagram followers, before showing the cute puppies. She then showed her fans the parents, Boujee and Bentley, and the grandparents, her and Offset.

"So happy," Cardi captioned the video post on Friday. "Congrats to Boujee & Bentley."

Read

Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump and New Rainbow Hair on Instagram

Cardi B, Offset

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi is due to give birth to a baby girl in the upcoming months. The 25-year-old star confirmed her pregnancy in April during her performance on Saturday Night Live.

A month later, Cardi shared that she and Offset are expecting a daughter during an interview with Howard Stern.

"I'm having a girl," she revealed on The Howard Stern Show.

When asked about possible baby names, Cardi said, "Ya know what I didn't pick the name but if you interview my dude, he'll tell you."

On Thursday, Cardi showed off her baby bump and her new rainbow hair on Instagram.

"Big Momma," she captioned the photo.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Pets , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Princess Diana

How to Make Old Clothes Look New Again, According to Princess Diana

Shonda Rhimes, Anna Delvey

Shonda Rhimes' First Series For Netflix Will Take on the Wild Anna Delvey Story

Anthony Bourdain's Ex Pays Tribute to Her "Loyal Love"

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

All the Details on Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright's $70,000 Engagement Ring

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

The Art of the Instagram Relationship, as Taught By Celeb Couples

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain's CNN Colleagues in ''Complete Shock'' Over His Death: ''Everybody Loved Him''

ESC: Ocean's 8, Makeup

Backstage Beauty: Ocean's 8Makeup Artist Shares Products, Skin Tips and More!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.