Shonda Rhimes' First Series For Netflix Will Take on the Wild Anna Delvey Story

Well, we already know what our new favorite binge-watch is going to be.

Shonda Rhimes is tackling the now infamous, so-insane-it-could-only-be-true tale of Anna Delvey for Netflix, people, and we are very, very, very excited. Like, we want to watch this show yesterday-level of excited.

E! News has confirmed that the mega-producer and the online streaming giant have landed the rights to the New York Magazine article, "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler. Rhimes is set to write the series, which will serve as her first major project as part of her deal with Netflix.