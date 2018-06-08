All the Details on Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright's $70,000 Engagement Ring

Jesse Grant/Bravo
by McKenna Aiello & Alli Rosenbloom | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 3:37 PM
Jesse Grant/Bravo
Brittany Cartwright is officially a bride-to-be!
After a contentious season 6 that almost cost the pair their relationship, Vanderpump Rules fans were delighted to see Jax Taylor finally propose to his girlfriend of three years. The reality TV star popped the question with a stunning diamond sparkler, which jewelry designer Kyle Chan reveals to E! News exclusively is worth $70,000.
Chan says he worked with Taylor for "quite a few months" on designing the perfect ring, which features a 3.14-carat cushion cut diamond. He describes it as "one of the more perfect made rings," as it's set in 14-carat white gold and includes two separate halos of white diamonds. "I added the little halo at the bottom to surprise them," he shares.
On the collaborative effort of designing Brittany's dream engagement bauble, Chan says Jax knew the shape she wanted and a "few basic hints." He explains, "Jax was very adamant on getting Brittany the perfect ring. I showed him a few rings, a few diamond gradings and he wouldn't settle for less... He wanted to spend more money to get a nicer quality diamond instead of a medium quality."
The hefty price tag certainly paid off, as the newly engaged Kentucky native spent all night showing off the ring while celebrating with Pump Rules castmates.
Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Peter Madrigal, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix documented the post-engagement get-together via social media on Thursday evening.
"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!" Brittany gushed on Instagram. "I am so, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win #PumpRules."
Jax confirmed that cameras were rolling as he asked the love of his life to marry him.
The next season of Vanderpump Rules can't come soon enough! Congratulations, you two!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?