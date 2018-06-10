Wear Your Pride on Your Sleeve (and Hat and Legs) With These 14 Out and Proud Finds

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 5:00 AM
June's great because it's the first month of summer (aka everyone's favorite season).
But there's another thing we love about it. It's Pride Month, and cities across the world are celebrating the LGBTQ community with parades, parties and, our fave part, on-point clothing and accessories. If you've ever been one to get in the spirit with friends, family and loved ones, trust: You're going to love this list.
From graphic tees, rad sneakers and even a splurge-worthy bedazzled watch, you're probably going to want it all.
BUY IT: Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch, 42mm, $375
BUY IT: Loeffler Randall Logan Sneakers, $325
BUY IT: Pride Adult The Golden Girls Short Sleeve Queens T-Shirt, $15
BUY IT: SunnyLife Rainbow Tumbler, $15
BUY IT: Pride Evolve by 2(X)IST Woven Swim Shorts, $23
BUY IT: H&M T-Shirt, $13
BUY IT: Milly Rainbow Print Swim Deep Side Scoop One Piece, $185
BUY IT: Tabitha Simmons Rainbow Stripe Slides, $345
BUY IT: Pride Adult Short Sleeve Born a Unicorn Tie T-Shirt, $13
BUY IT: American Eagle AEO Pride Love is Love Boxer, $13
BUY IT: Pride Adult Short Sleeve Love Wins Ringer T-Shirt, $13
BUY IT: Pride Adult Flag Tank Top, $15
BUY IT: H&M Jacquard-Knit Socks, $4
BUY IT: Shashi Lilu Delica Bracelet, $22
Love is love y'all!
