Wear Your Pride on Your Sleeve (and Hat and Legs) With These 14 Out and Proud Finds

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 5:00 AM

June's great because it's the first month of summer (aka everyone's favorite season).

But there's another thing we love about it. It's Pride Month, and cities across the world are celebrating the LGBTQ community with parades, parties and, our fave part, on-point clothing and accessories. If you've ever been one to get in the spirit with friends, family and loved ones, trust: You're going to love this list.

From graphic tees, rad sneakers and even a splurge-worthy bedazzled watch, you're probably going to want it all.

Bedazzled Watch

BUY IT: Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch, 42mm, $375

Embellished Sneakers

BUY IT: Loeffler Randall Logan Sneakers, $325

The Golden Girls Queens T-Shirt

BUY IT: Pride Adult The Golden Girls Short Sleeve Queens T-Shirt, $15 

Rainbow Tumbler

BUY IT: SunnyLife Rainbow Tumbler, $15

Swim Shorts

BUY IT: Pride Evolve by 2(X)IST Woven Swim Shorts, $23

Love T-Shirt

BUY IT: H&M T-Shirt, $13

Rainbow Print Swimsuit

BUY IT: Milly Rainbow Print Swim Deep Side Scoop One Piece, $185

Striped Slides

BUY IT: Tabitha Simmons Rainbow Stripe Slides, $345

Born a Unicorn Tie T-Shirt

BUY IT: Pride Adult Short Sleeve Born a Unicorn Tie T-Shirt, $13

Love is Love Boxers

BUY IT: American Eagle AEO Pride Love is Love Boxer, $13

Love Wins Ringer T-Shirt

BUY IT: Pride Adult Short Sleeve Love Wins Ringer T-Shirt, $13 

Flag Tank Top

BUY IT: Pride Adult Flag Tank Top, $15

Knit Socks

BUY IT: H&M Jacquard-Knit Socks, $4

Multicolor Bracelet

BUY IT: Shashi Lilu Delica Bracelet, $22

Love is love y'all!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

