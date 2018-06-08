The Art of the Instagram Relationship, as Taught By Celeb Couples

Celebrities seem to have mastered the art of the Instagram relationship.

Take, for example, some of Hollywood's newest romances, like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson or Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. What started out as a little social media flirting now seems to have turned into full-on relationships for both couples.

So how did they do it? We're breaking down all of the steps to show you how celebs take their relationships from zero to Instagram official in just a matter of days.

Take a look at the social media lessons we've learned from Ariana and Pete and Priyanka and Nick below!