Anthony Bourdain's Ex Paula Froelich Pays Tribute to "Loyal Love" After His Death

Froelich, a journalist who reportedly dated Bourdain in 2005, shared a photo with the acclaimed chef on Instagram.

"To a good man, a great friend, a loyal love. That's all I'm going to say," she captioned the picture.

Froelich also shared a series of tweets on Friday, writing, "Here's the thing about depression: it's a sneaky little, sticky Bitch. You can be rich as hell, totally successful but still lonely AF and the 'you're nothing but a fraud' voice only goes away when the ambien takes effect."

"The problem with that is ambien makes the harsh voice louder in the morning. And there's only a few you can talk to about it - but even then sparingly because it just gets OLD, doesn't it? And you become the sad sack ... even though you're normally so FUN," she continued. "And it can take a village of pills, shrinks, empathetic friends, neighbors, to pull you out of a slump - and guess what?! You're not manic, or some other couch shrink diagnosis you just have. Regular old depression."