Anthony Bourdain's Ex Paula Froelich Pays Tribute to "Loyal Love" After His Death

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 12:52 PM
Anthony Bourdain's ex-girlfriend Paula Froelich is remembering the acclaimed chef following his tragic death.
CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on Friday morning, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
After his passing was confirmed, many friends, family and fans took to social media to mourn his death.
The problem with that is ambien makes the harsh voice louder in the morning. And there’s only a few you can talk to about it - but even then sparingly because it just gets OLD, doesn’t it? And you become the sad sack ... even though you’re normally so FUN— Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018
Froelich, a journalist who reportedly dated Bourdain in 2005, shared a photo with the acclaimed chef on Instagram.
"To a good man, a great friend, a loyal love. That's all I'm going to say," she captioned the picture.
Froelich also shared a series of tweets on Friday, writing, "Here's the thing about depression: it's a sneaky little, sticky Bitch. You can be rich as hell, totally successful but still lonely AF and the 'you're nothing but a fraud' voice only goes away when the ambien takes effect."
"The problem with that is ambien makes the harsh voice louder in the morning. And there's only a few you can talk to about it - but even then sparingly because it just gets OLD, doesn't it? And you become the sad sack ... even though you're normally so FUN," she continued. "And it can take a village of pills, shrinks, empathetic friends, neighbors, to pull you out of a slump - and guess what?! You're not manic, or some other couch shrink diagnosis you just have. Regular old depression."
You know because you’ve wondered and went to go get checked out hoping that there was some magic pill somewhere that would make it all better. But no. There’s not.— Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018
But take heart in knowing: only the best, funniest, loveliest, most empathetic, wonderful, talented people have depression. You’re in a good crowd. Now. Let’s go fight that black dog. Together.— Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018
She later added, "But take heart in knowing: only the best, funniest, loveliest, most empathetic, wonderful, talented people have depression. You're in a good crowd."
Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento, also mourned his death on social media Friday.
"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," she wrote. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."
