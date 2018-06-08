Candace Cameron Bure Shares a Sweet Photo From Her Son's Graduation

by Nina Einsidler | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 11:52 AM

Candace Cameron Bure, son

It's a big weekend in Candace Cameron Bure's household, because her oldest son just graduated! The Fuller House actress posted a photo on Instagram with her son Lev Bure yesterday to share how proud she is of him. The 18-year old wore a plaid sport coat with a wooden bow and Candace wore a nude dress and held a pink stuffed animal wearing a graduation cap. She wrote, "I'm so proud of my graduate!! @levvbure graduating class of 2018."

A few weeks ago, Lev went to his senior prom and Candace was not shy about sharing photos of him on Instagram, as Lev looked dapper in blue and grey plaid tux. In one caption, she wrote, "Mama helping with that boutonnière." In addition to that photo, the mother of three posted a picture of Lev with his date and a third picture of the dates with their parents.

Celebrity Graduations

Candace Cameron Bure, son
Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure

Meanwhile, Candace's firstborn daughter Natasha Bure is pursuing her career in singing after competing on Season 11 of The Voice. In the past year, the 19-year-old singer has posted videos of cover songs on Instagram, and the mother-daughter duo also landed a book deal last spring.

