How Anthony Bourdain's Raw, Unsparing Honesty Made His Demons Part of His Appeal

Anthony Bourdain was famous for bristling at things. He bristled at perhaps nothing more than being called a "bad-boy chef." Or even, eventually, "chef."

"I've reached the point where I'm not the bad-boy chef," the author, TV personality and globetrotting culinary ambassador—who did at one pointi make a living as a restaurant journeyman and eventual executive chef at New York's Les Halles—told Toronto's Globe & Mail in 2010. "I'm not a chef. I'm not bad. And I'm not a boy."

But reputations are hard to shake, especially when they're self-inflicted as Bourdain's was with his industry-jolting nonfiction bestseller, 2000's Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. The book, which even inspired a short-lived Fox sitcom starring Bradley Cooper, simultaneously established Bourdain as both an expert on food, with his take-to-the-heart tips such as his advice to never order the fish stew on a Monday, and as the bad-boy celebrity chef, thanks to his stories about the heroin addiction that began in 1980 and snorting cocaine before dinner service.

Bourdain jauntily began his memoir-slash-exposé, an extension of his 1999 New Yorker article "Don't Eat Before Reading This," with the assurance that he wasn't going to win many friends and influence people in high places with this dish.

"I don't think I'll be going on ski weekends with Andre Soltner anytime soon or getting a back rub from that hunky Bobby Flay," he wrote. "Eric Ripert won't be calling me for ideas on tomorrow's fish special. But I'm simply not going to deceive anybody about the life as I've seen it."