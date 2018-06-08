Julianna Margulies Reveals the Most Fun She and George Clooney Had on ER

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 9:30 AM
Julianna Margulies and George Clooney are part of one of the most beloved TV couples ever as ER's Carol Hathaway and Doug Ross. The actors, who met on ER in 1994, have remained close over the years. In fact, Margulies wrote Clooney as soon she he began dating his now-wife Amal Clooney.
"I'm just thrilled for him. I wrote him the second they got together. I said, ‘I've known you a really long time and I've never seen you this happy,'" Margulies told E! News' Will Marfuggi.
Margulies was on-hand to honor Clooney at with the AFI Life Achievement Gala. At the ceremony, she said the most important lessons she learned about Hollywood she learned from Clooney and confirmed people are still stopping her in public to ask her about her costar. And she said, "Yes, he's a good kisser."
During ER's heyday, Clooney returned to help Margulies leave the show a season after he departed. The duo even agreed to reprise their roles in the final season of the long-running NBC medical drama. Speaking with E! News ahead of the ceremony, Margulies recalled the most fun she had with Clooney on set of ER.
"The most fun we used to have was when we would get to go to Chicago to shoot exteriors," Margulies said. The two of them would go together because the house the served as Carol Hathaway's was actually in Chicago, not a Los Angeles sound stage.
"After shooting a cold, cold night, we'd all go back—Chris Chulack, our director, me, George, the camera crew, and we would just sit in the hotel lobby and drink and eat and have fun. He would tell stories and we'd howl with laughter," Margulies said.
ER has had resurgence in popularity in 2018 thanks to Hulu. All 15 seasons of the Emmy-winning series are now available to stream for the first time ever. While promoting Dietland, her new AMC series, Margulies told E! News she was surprised by the show's comeback.
"So, I left ER 18 years ago, and for the first, I would say 10 years after the show I would get stopped on the street, 'Oh, ER. Carol Hathaway.' And then it died down, except if I went to Europe, it would rise up again. What's been amazing is this next generation coming up...it's been almost 20 years and now I'm getting stopped on the street for Carol Hathaway and I can't believe it. It's all young people," Margulies said.
"My nieces are now watching it. They were too little to see it when I was on it, and I love that this whole new generation gets to see this show that was really—," she said. "That show was a revelation for television, I think, in that it was so huge and nothing like it had ever been done. I'm just thrilled that Hulu is airing it constantly…streaming it."
Vanderpump Rules Stars Celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Engagement at a Surprise Party
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?