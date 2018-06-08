Éric Ripert Speaks Out After Finding Anthony Bourdain Dead

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Éric Ripert has released a statement following the death of his friend, Anthony Bourdain.
CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's passing on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide. The network also reported that French chef Ripert, a close friend of Bourdain's, found him unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.
"Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous," Ripert's statement reads. "One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones."
Ripert also tweeted a similar statement, telling his followers, "Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones."
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Since news of his death broke early Friday, numerous chefs, stars, fans and loved ones have spoken out about Bourdain's heartbreaking passing.
"I am shocked. Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent. He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm," chef Sandra Lee said in a statement to E! News Friday. "The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality; we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed."
"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," Gordon Ramsay tweeted Friday. "Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."
Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento, also just reacted to the tragic news on Twitter.
"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," Argento wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."