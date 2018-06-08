Éric Ripert Speaks Out After Finding Anthony Bourdain Dead

"I am shocked. Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent. He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm," chef Sandra Lee said in a statement to E! News Friday. "The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality; we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed."

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," Gordon Ramsay tweeted Friday. "Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."