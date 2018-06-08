Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Secret to Her 37-Pound Weight Loss

For years, Kelly Clarkson has been mocked about her weight. Over the past few months, she has dropped 37 pounds. So what's her secret?

The 36-year-old singer credits her weight loss to Steven Gundry's 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain and also says a new diet has alleviated a thyroid condition.

"I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006," Clarkson said on NBC's Today show on Friday. "I read this book...it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully. Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight- I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

The singer says she does not work out, joking, "I do wine instead." She also said she still eats food such as cake and fried chicken, but makes sure to cook with ingredients such as tapioca or almond flour.

"And honestly, I'm gonna be real with you, it's really expensive to do," Clarkson said. "I wish the government would really back humanity on this, 'cause it's really hard to find. I was poor growing up and there's no way my family could have afforded this. It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I'm like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather."