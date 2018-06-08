Vanderpump Rules Stars Celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Engagement at a Surprise Party

A toast to the bride and groom-to-be!

On Thursday, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced on Instagram that they are engaged. That night, the two celebrated their happy news at a surprise engagement party with their co-stars. The event will be shown on the upcoming seventh season of the Bravo reality show.

"The surprise before!!" Kristen Doute wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the group. "My best friend is marrying my best friend (again) @brittany @mrjaxtaylor."

Other guests included Lisa Vanderpump, Doute's boyfriend Carter Brian, Stassi Schroeder, Peter Madrigal, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and husband Tom Schwartz, plus Lala Kent and Ariana Madix, who both posted on Instagram Stories a video of Cartwright looking surprised as she walked into the room.

The bride-to-be wore a white dress to the party. She had earlier in the night, before revealing the engagement, posted on Instagram a selfie of her and Taylor headed out for a "date night."