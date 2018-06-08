Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Gordon Ramsay, Barack Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Pay Tribute to the Celebrity Chef

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 6:00 AM
The world is just learning the shocking news of Anthony Bourdain's passing.
CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's death on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
In a statement to E! News, Sandra Lee said, "I am shocked. Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent. He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm. The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality; we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed."
After learning the tragic news, many members of the food industry as well as the Hollywood community took to social media to react.
“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018
Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018
(Obviously not everyone is me and the hotline is incredibly important)— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018
I just woke up to the horrible news about my friend @Bourdain. In shock and devastated. One of the most fun and wittiest men I knew. Tony you will be missed. RIP— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 8, 2018
I’m shocked and extremely saddened by the tragic loss of such an inspiring man. Tony was a great soul, a mentor, a friend, a father, and an incredible chef.— Emeril Lagasse (@Emeril) June 8, 2018
You never know what someone is struggling with on the inside and I encourage anyone who needs help to reach out - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1 (800) 273-8255— Emeril Lagasse (@Emeril) June 8, 2018
"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," Gordon Ramsay tweeted Friday. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."
"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," Chrissy Teigen wrote to her Twitter followers. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now."
The Travel Channel also released a statement about the passing of Bourdain.
"We are stunned and deeply saddened to hear that the world is now without its global ambassador, Anthony Bourdain," the statement reads. "He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. His wit and perspective will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018
Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255.— Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018
Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018
I enthusiastically stand by this. Thanks Anthony. ❤️ https://t.co/gktKMfB8if— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) June 8, 2018
Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018
I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain ❤️ Prayers for his loved ones.— Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 8, 2018
The kitchen lights are dim today. Tony was a force at the pass & beyond. He was cool & irreverent. His life & work are a testament to the power of cooking to make the world a kinder, more connected place. My thoughts are with his daughter, family & the countless lives he touched. pic.twitter.com/QdR2DKf7mr— Thomas Keller (@Chef_Keller) June 8, 2018
National Suicide Hotline— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018
1 800 273 8255
I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day.
Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again. pic.twitter.com/XBod1vDZ8k— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018
Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves.— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 8, 2018
RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018
This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018
This is someone who touched people across every perceived divide. Kind and just and naughty and wise. Heart breaks for his family, biological and chosen. We love you Tony.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 8, 2018
People don’t commit suicide because of an event, a person or a thing. You wouldn’t blame a person for someone else’s cancer, nor call someone weak for developing it. Only when we start talking about depression as a disease will stigma be erased.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 8, 2018
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on
View this post on Instagram
I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade. But before that, thoughts of suicide crossed my mind more than a few times. For those who don’t understand depression, when someone is in that place it’s not because they want to die... it’s because the ongoing, relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore. You don’t have to suffer from anxiety and depression to feel that low. Something very sad or traumatic can happen to you just once to bring about that feeling of despair. But please listen to me- from someone who is telling you that she’s been where you are- when I say that SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE. 💛 Here is a list of the international suicide prevention numbers. Please don’t hesitate to call for you or someone you think needs help. A phone call could change everything. Even if you think you don’t want to get involved or don’t want your friend to be mad at you or if you’re the one suffering and don’t want to be talked out of it or feel insecure about asking for help. Those are temporary consequences. With suicide, there’s no do-overs. Please try every single option you can before making a choice that cannot be undone.
A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on
I’ve just woken to the tragic news about Anthony Bourdain. I always considered him a superhero, and a direct inspiration. In his ground breaking shows, he embodied the spirit of travel, adventure, and strove to make the world a true community. RIP.— Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 8, 2018
We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018
View this post on Instagram
... Well, I hope that someday, buddy We have peace in our lives Together or apart Alone or with our wives And we can stop our whoring And pull the smiles inside And light it up forever And never go to sleep My best unbeaten brother This isn't all I see - Will Oldham
A post shared by Dave Chang (@davidchang) on
Couldn’t have said it better..... so sad xx https://t.co/E7IFEIggcl— Giada De Laurentiis (@GDeLaurentiis) June 8, 2018
This is a man I admired greatly. Sending love to Anthony's family, friends and fans on this sad day. pic.twitter.com/70tQ7s4Lw0— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 8, 2018
Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LbIeZK14ia— Eric Ripert (@ericripert) June 8, 2018
Questlove also paid tribute to Bourdain on Instagram.
"Just saw the news this morning about Anthony Bourdain's passing," he began. "I have so many thoughts about him—memories, emotions, and unanswered questions—that right now it's sort of a jumble. I feel so thankful for him to introducing me to a world I never knew, the world of food and especially food around the world. It was through Anthony that I learned about who the sushi master Jiro Ono was and that recommendation (seeing the Jiro doc & making a pilgrimage to Tokyo by any means necessary) singlehandedly changed the course of my professional and creative life."
He continued, "Anthony also believed, and talked often, about how all forms of creativity were connected: how chefs and drummers and comedians and actors and directors and painters all drew on the same well of thoughts and emotions. That feeling stuck with me. Watching him take trips to faraway lands to get a taste of heaven (and, just as often, to show how life on earth can be hell for people under the thumb of cruel governments or oppressive poverty) was the equivalent of my many trips to obscure record shops continents away."
"Lastly I'll miss our endless banter about the merits (or lack therof) of Yacht Rock," Questlove wrote. "Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time, he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have 'some umph to it.' He wanted power and attitude. I'd agree with him, and then I'd play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an 'argument' over Herb Alpert's 'Route 101': I made the case that the song's good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn't be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I'm finishing that playlist, and when I do, I'll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his."
"This is utterly heartbreaking," Mandy Moore tweeted. "Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK."
In a statement, a spokesperson for the James Beard Foundation called Bourdain a "legendary trailblazer," acting as "our tour guide to the farthest corners of the world, the deepest parts of our souls. He took us there via a bowl of noodles or a platter of roast goat, and helped the world realize the social, political, and cultural value of food. While he was a James Beard Award winner, he was also one of our most outspoken critics. We honor him for his great work, which challenged all of us to ask hard questions and held us accountable for finding meaning in food, respecting the people who prepare it, and making change in the world. He will be deeply missed."
