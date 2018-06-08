UPDATE!

Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Gordon Ramsay, Barack Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Pay Tribute to the Celebrity Chef

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The world is just learning the shocking news of Anthony Bourdain's passing.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's death on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

In a statement to E! News, Sandra Lee said, "I am shocked. Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent. He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm. The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality; we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed."

After learning the tragic news, many members of the food industry as well as the Hollywood community took to social media to react.

Read

Anthony Bourdain Dies of Suicide at Age 61

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," Gordon Ramsay tweeted Friday. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."

"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," Chrissy Teigen wrote to her Twitter followers. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now."

The Travel Channel also released a statement about the passing of Bourdain.

"We are stunned and deeply saddened to hear that the world is now without its global ambassador, Anthony Bourdain," the statement reads. "He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. His wit and perspective will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

 

 

Questlove also paid tribute to Bourdain on Instagram.

"Just saw the news this morning about Anthony Bourdain's passing," he began. "I have so many thoughts about him—memories, emotions, and unanswered questions—that right now it's sort of a jumble. I feel so thankful for him to introducing me to a world I never knew, the world of food and especially food around the world. It was through Anthony that I learned about who the sushi master Jiro Ono was and that recommendation (seeing the Jiro doc & making a pilgrimage to Tokyo by any means necessary) singlehandedly changed the course of my professional and creative life."

He continued, "Anthony also believed, and talked often, about how all forms of creativity were connected: how chefs and drummers and comedians and actors and directors and painters all drew on the same well of thoughts and emotions. That feeling stuck with me. Watching him take trips to faraway lands to get a taste of heaven (and, just as often, to show how life on earth can be hell for people under the thumb of cruel governments or oppressive poverty) was the equivalent of my many trips to obscure record shops continents away."

"Lastly I'll miss our endless banter about the merits (or lack therof) of Yacht Rock," Questlove wrote. "Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time, he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have 'some umph to it.' He wanted power and attitude. I'd agree with him, and then I'd play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an 'argument' over Herb Alpert's 'Route 101': I made the case that the song's good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn't be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I'm finishing that playlist, and when I do, I'll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his."

"This is utterly heartbreaking," Mandy Moore tweeted. "Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the James Beard Foundation called Bourdain a "legendary trailblazer," acting as "our tour guide to the farthest corners of the world, the deepest parts of our souls. He took us there via a bowl of noodles or a platter of roast goat, and helped the world realize the social, political, and cultural value of food. While he was a James Beard Award winner, he was also one of our most outspoken critics. We honor him for his great work, which challenged all of us to ask hard questions and held us accountable for finding meaning in food, respecting the people who prepare it, and making change in the world. He will be deeply missed."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Bourdain , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris 'CT' Tamburello

The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello and Lilianet Solares Are Married

Dieter Schmitz, Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz and Isabell Hiebl Welcome First Child

Amber Heard, Lily-Rose Depp, TIFF, Toronto Film Festival

Amber Heard and Former Stepdaughter Lily-Rose Depp Attend TIFF Party

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Opens Up About Her and Scott Disick's "Lovey Dovey" Relationship

Janel Parrish, Instagram, Chris Long

Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Marries Chris Long

Kidding, Jim Carrey

How Kidding Brought Jim Carrey Back to TV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Yeah Buddy! The Untold Story of How Jersey Shore Became a TV Phenomenon All Over Again

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.