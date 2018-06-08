George Clooney Tears Up During Amal Clooney's Speech for His AFI Life Achievement Award

During her speech, the barrister spoke about George's gentlemanly demeanor, his generosity, his fight for justice and his love of a good prank. She also spoke about her admiration for her spouse.

"Although George's modesty attributes much of the success we are celebrating here tonight to luck, I think it's incredible talent and character that got him here and these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father," she said.

Amal recalled how she met George when she was 35 and "starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster." Soon, it became clear to her that "no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else."

"I couldn't sleep when we were apart and I'm told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag," she said. "Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time."

As Amal continued her speech, George started to tear up.

"My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life," she added. "You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that's even before the children have worked out that ‘dada' is actually Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins."

She then concluded, "I'm so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor that you're receiving tonight. I'm proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too."