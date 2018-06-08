Anthony Bourdain Dies by Suicide at Age 61

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61.

CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

In 2013, Bourdain began hosting the food and travel show Parts Unknown on CNN; he was working on a new episode in Strasbourg, France, when he took his own life. Bourdain's close friend, French chef Éric Ripert, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

"Tony was an exceptional talent," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in an email to employees. "Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it."

A Travel Channel spokesperson added, "We are stunned and deeply saddened to hear that the world is now without its global ambassador, Anthony Bourdain. He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. His wit and perspective will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

Publisher Daniel Halpern, president of Ecco, gave E! News a statement regarding the chef's death. "I've known Tony as an author and friend for many years. He not only revolutionized the memoir genre with his groundbreaking and iconic work Kitchen Confidential, he supported emerging voices and chefs with his imprint Anthony Bourdain Books," he said. "His death is a great personal tragedy. Our thoughts are with his daughter and family at this difficult time."