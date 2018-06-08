Sandra Bullock Is a Golden Peacock and More Best Dressed Looks

Sandra Bullock went home with the gold!

The Ocean's 8 actress attended the film's premiere in a glittering Elie Saab gown complete with sequins, beads and, best of all, feathered shoulders. If peacocks were gilded and could steal America's heart with their acting chops and down-to-earth personality, they'd look a lot like Sandra this week.

Of course, The Proposal actress wasn't the only cast member to bring their style A-game. Everyone from Mindy Kaling to Cate Blanchett deserve a spot on this week's list. But instead of a whole roster of Ocean's 8 actresses, we included other starlets who looked just as stellar.