Sandra Bullock Is a Golden Peacock and More Best Dressed Looks

Sandra Bullock went home with the gold!
The Ocean's 8 actress attended the film's premiere in a glittering Elie Saab gown complete with sequins, beads and, best of all, feathered shoulders. If peacocks were gilded and could steal America's heart with their acting chops and down-to-earth personality, they'd look a lot like Sandra this week.
Of course, The Proposal actress wasn't the only cast member to bring their style A-game. Everyone from Mindy Kaling to Cate Blanchett deserve a spot on this week's list. But instead of a whole roster of Ocean's 8 actresses, we included other starlets who looked just as stellar.
Jennifer Aniston
The Friends star was ever so chic in all-black Chanel pre-fall 2018.
Alessandra Ambrosio
#OOTD if we ever saw one!
Sienna Miller
The American Sniper actress was calm, cool and collected in Valentino, accented by a weaved wicker bag, at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey.
Emma Stone
The actress looked modern in a Louis Vuitton resort 2018 power suit at the LVMH Prize 2018 Edition. Unlike the runway model, Emma wore the jacket with the buttons opened, showing her décolletage.
Mandy Moore
Talk about lady in red! The This is Us star made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing an Adam Lippes wrap dress and Casadei over-the-knee blush boots.
Penelope Cruz
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace actress proved a stark white and black color palette, as seen with her David Koma dress and Salvatore Ferragamo heels, can make an impact.
Zawe Ashton
Floral us pretty! The British actress looked like a summer garden in bloom in Emilia Wickstead at the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview in London.
Rihanna
Riri was plum and pleated to perfection in a metallic Givenchy dress at the Ocean's 8 premiere. Does this look structural frock look familiar? Kendall Jenner wore the same dress on the cover of Elle last month.
Kendall Jenner
The model strolled down the New York City streets in a sequined, striped Ralph Lauren dress and her signature white sneakers.
Sandra Bullock
Dressed like the leading star she is, Sandra donned an Elie Saab embellished, feathered gown to the Ocean's 8 world premiere.
