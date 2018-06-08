Sandra Bullock Is a Golden Peacock and More Best Dressed Looks

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Sandra Bullock went home with the gold!

The Ocean's 8 actress attended the film's premiere in a glittering Elie Saab gown complete with sequins, beads and, best of all, feathered shoulders. If peacocks were gilded and could steal America's heart with their acting chops and down-to-earth personality, they'd look a lot like Sandra this week. 

Of course, The Proposal actress wasn't the only cast member to bring their style A-game. Everyone from Mindy Kaling to Cate Blanchett deserve a spot on this week's list. But instead of a whole roster of Ocean's 8 actresses, we included other starlets who looked just as stellar. 

Photos

Floral Dresses for Summer 2018

Keep scrolling to see this week's best dressed stars. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Aniston

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star was ever so chic in all-black Chanel pre-fall 2018. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Alessandra Ambrosio

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

#OOTD if we ever saw one!

ESC: Best Dressed, Sienna Miller

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

The American Sniper actress was calm, cool and collected in Valentino, accented by a weaved wicker bag, at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Stone

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The actress looked modern in a Louis Vuitton resort 2018 power suit at the LVMH Prize 2018 Edition. Unlike the runway model, Emma wore the jacket with the buttons opened, showing her décolletage.

ESC: Best Dressed, Penelope Cruz

James Devaney/GC Images

Mandy Moore

Talk about lady in red! The This is Us star made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing an Adam Lippes wrap dress and Casadei over-the-knee blush boots. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Penelope Cruz

James Devaney/GC Images

Penelope Cruz

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace actress proved a stark white and black color palette, as seen with her David Koma dress and Salvatore Ferragamo heels, can make an impact.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Zawe Ashton

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Zawe Ashton

Floral us pretty! The British actress looked like a summer garden in bloom in Emilia Wickstead at the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview in London. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Rihanna

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rihanna

Riri was plum and pleated to perfection in a metallic Givenchy dress at the Ocean's 8 premiere. Does this look structural frock look familiar? Kendall Jenner wore the same dress on the cover of Elle last month. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Splash News

Kendall Jenner

The model strolled down the New York City streets in a sequined, striped Ralph Lauren dress and her signature white sneakers. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

Dressed like the leading star she is, Sandra donned an Elie Saab embellished, feathered gown to the Ocean's 8 world premiere. 

Best Dressed of the Week: 6/8
Which was the best dressed look of the week?
23.1%
0.0%
0.0%
23.1%
11.5%
7.7%
3.8%
7.7%
7.7%
15.4%

RELATED ARTICLE:  Best Wedding Dresses From Music Videos, Ranked!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , Jennifer Aniston , Alessandra Ambrosio , Emma Stone , Mandy Moore , Penélope Cruz , Rihanna , Kendall Jenner , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour Style Features the Best Designers in Fashion

ESC: Music Video Weddings Gowns, Cardi B

Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses From Music Videos, Ranked!

ESC: Carrie Underwood

Recreate Carrie Underwood's CMT Music Awards Makeup With Under-$10 Products

ESC: Adam Levine, Father's Day Gift Guide

12 Stylish Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Kendall Jnner

Kendall Jenner Is Putting Colored Denim Back on Top

ESC: CMT Awards 2018, Beauty, Kelly Clarkson

This Cat-Eye Makeup Dominated the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

ESC: Cassadee Pope, 2018 CMT Music Awards

You'll See This CMT Music Awards Dress Trend All Summer Long

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.