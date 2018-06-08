Why We Need the "All-Female" Ocean's 8, Even If We're Tired of Calling It That

Those are typical questions asked (in one way or another) of groups of female stars working together, and questions that become even more interesting now that we're in the #MeToo era. Anything all-female in this sexual harassment revolution we're living in is like an automatic statement of solidarity, but as Cate Blanchett said in a great interview with Refinery 29, this is also just a movie.

"I hope that we don't have to have these conversations anymore," she said. "I am really done with talking about how amazing it is that we've got an all-female cast. Because in the end, it's a heist movie, and you don't want this sort of political climate on a human issue to eclipse the fact that this is just a fun film. The timing is actually completely coincidental. Fantastic, wonderful, but completely coincidental."

This is, after all, a movie about a bunch of women stealing a necklace from the Met Gala. Who says it has any responsibility to speak to the nature of being a woman in 2018, or to change the face of movies forever, or be anything other than entertaining?